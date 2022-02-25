Russia invades Ukraine; world leaders condemn move

Tanks rolled into Ukraine and missiles struck its capital Kyiv and several other cities yesterday after Russian President Vladimir Putin launched an invasion intended to topple the government and demilitarise the country.

The biggest military operation in Europe since World War II - and a prickly challenge to the global order in the midst of a pandemic - unfolded even as the United Nations Security Council was meeting in an emergency session.

The early morning assault began with Mr Putin announcing that circumstances required Russia to take "decisive and immediate action" to remove Ukraine's leaders, who he claimed were "committing numerous bloody crimes".

Ukrainian officials said the attack came on three fronts - along the borders with Belarus to the north and Russia to the east, and from Russian-controlled Crimea in the south.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky called the attack "villainous", and exhorted his countrymen to join the fight against invading forces and donate blood.

"We are defending our freedom. Be ready to support your state in the squares of your cities."

Across many Ukrainian cities, people awoke to the sound of sirens and rushed to withdraw cash from ATMs as large traffic jams formed on the roads leading out of Kyiv.

World leaders swiftly condemned the attacks in which more than 50 people were believed to have been killed. UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres made an urgent plea: "President Putin, in the name of humanity, bring your troops back to Russia."

US President Joe Biden met Group of Seven allies to formulate coordinated sanctions to hit Russia's economy and financial sector harder, calling Russia responsible for the death and destruction the attack would bring. "The world will hold Russia accountable," he said.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said the "hideous and barbaric venture of Vladimir Putin must end in failure".

The US-led Nato defence alliance put hundreds of fighter jets and warships on alert. Its secretary-general Jens Stoltenberg said troops would be reinforced, but there were no plans to deploy them in Ukraine. It is due to hold an emergency meeting today.

China maintained an ambiguous stance, refusing to term the attack an "invasion". Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi told his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov that the Ukraine issue had a complex history, and reiterated that Beijing understands Russia's legitimate concerns on security.

Singapore said it was gravely concerned by the Russian military operations. "We reiterate that the sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity of Ukraine must be respected," said the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Mr Putin said he would not occupy Ukraine, but justified the invasion by saying he was answering appeals for help from leaders of the two separatist regions of Donetsk and Luhansk, which he recognised as independent earlier this week.

He has viewed the eastward expansion of Nato in the decades since the 1991 collapse of the Soviet Union as a security threat to Russia.

In anticipation of Western sanctions, Russia - a major supplier of gas to Europe - threatened to retaliate with tit-for-tat measures.

Oil and gas prices jumped as the Brent crude benchmark shot past US$100 per barrel for the first time since 2014. Global stock markets took a dive.

Mr Putin bluntly warned against any attempt to stop Russia, mentioning his country's nuclear arms.

"A few words to those who might be tempted to interfere in the unfolding events from the outside.

"Anyone who tries to hinder us and... create a threat for our country and our people must know that the response will be immediate and will lead to consequences that you have never faced in your history.

"We are ready for any scenario."