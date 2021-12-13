THE BIG STORY

Six hours after Madam Pek Ying Ling messaged her three sons on WhatsApp, she died in the flat she and her husband Fong Soong Hert were staying in for their vacation in Britain. Fong has been charged with murder. In an interview with The Straits Times, the couple's youngest son, Mr Alexis Fong, talks about his closely knit family.

WORLD

Russia faces massive consequences and severe costs if President Vladimir Putin attacks Ukraine, the Group of Seven (G-7) warned in a statement yesterday. United States intelligence assesses that Russia could be planning a multi-front offensive on Ukraine as early as next year. But the Kremlin denies it plans to invade.

SINGAPORE

The Geylang Serai Cultural Precinct aims to be a bustling spot for both the young and old in the Malay community while retaining the traditions of Malay culture, food and identity. It will see new developments and transformation of existing landmarks in the coming years. But the rejuvenation focuses not just on the physical developments but also its cultural programming, said Minister in the Prime Minister's Office Maliki Osman yesterday.

SINGAPORE

Fifteen buyers were caught red-handed last week during an islandwide crackdown at about 30 locations on those who bought duty-unpaid cigarettes through e-commerce platforms or through peddlers at heavy-vehicle carparks. Two of them were arrested, while the other 13 were fined between $500 and $5,000.

SINGAPORE

Hidden gems here to satisfy wanderlust

Keen to travel overseas but holding back due to concerns over safety, costs and the pandemic? For those wishing to satisfy their wanderlust without leaving the country, photojournalists from The Straits Times Picture Desk find some hidden gems to explore as they go off the beaten track and rediscover Singapore.

BUSINESS

Malaysia's semiconductor sector has been one of the few bright sparks in the doom and gloom of a marketplace depressed by the Covid-19-induced recession. The bullish prospect has been reflected on the Malaysian stock exchange, with tech counters the biggest gainers since last year.