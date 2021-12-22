Singaporeans are consuming almost twice the amount of sodium recommended by the World Health Organisation (WHO) and this has led to more people being diagnosed with hypertension.
WHO recommends a daily limit of 2,000mg of sodium, but people here took in an average of 3,600mg of sodium a day in 2018, with nine in 10 exceeding the daily limit.
Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.
A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on December 22, 2021, with the headline Tackling a 'salty' problem. Subscribe