A 12.5ha coastal forest in Labrador, along the Greater Southern Waterfront, will be restored from next year as part of Singapore's efforts to conserve its biodiversity for future generations. Agencies will also study how they can enhance the connectivity between the Labrador Nature Reserve and its surrounding green spaces.

Allowing couples to divorce by mutual consent could improve cooperation on parenting and financial matters, said experts. A consensual, non-acrimonious divorce, lawyers said, could also lead to fewer incidents of repeated enforcement of maintenance orders and child access orders.

When Mr Tan Boon Chai, 71, shutters his 90-year-old Tan Hock Seng bakery in Telok Ayer for the last time this month, the third-generation owner will step back from shouldering his family's legacy after 51 years. Although the pandemic has affected business, Mr Tan said it was not the reason for the shop's closure. The lease was coming to an end and age was catching up with him, he said.

Parti Islam SeMalaysia (PAS) has defended its decision to contest under the Perikatan Nasional (PN) banner in the upcoming Melaka polls, but stressed the party was still open to working with PN rival Umno at Malaysia's next general election. The PAS president said that it was not unusual for the party to fly a different flag.

The US and Chinese responses to two recent military events show that both sides see in them a justification to ramp up arms development and procurement. The calls for build-ups are taking place, disturbingly, amid a lack of communication between the two sides, says China correspondent Danson Cheong.

In a first of its kind, all of the produce from a community garden in Tiong Bahru will be distributed to residents in the estate. The Giving Garden@Kim Tian West was launched at the rooftop of the multi-storey carpark at Block 119A Kim Tian Road yesterday, with more than 10 types of vegetables ready for harvesting.