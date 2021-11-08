Power Play

US, China spooking each other into a dangerous arms race

News of hypersonic missile tests and a submarine crash reinforces rival militaries' push for more and better weaponry. • Power Play is a weekly column that looks at various facets of US-China rivalry and its implications for Asia.

China Correspondent
  • Published
    1 hour ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

Two military developments have brought US-China rivalry into sharp focus in the past few weeks.

The first was the mysterious submarine collision in the South China Sea involving the nuclear-powered USS Connecticut on Oct 2.

Please or to continue reading the full article.

Get unlimited access to all stories at $0.99/month
  • Latest headlines and exclusive stories
  • In-depth analyses and award-winning multimedia content
  • Get access to all with our no-contract promotional package at only $0.99/month for the first 3 months*
Subscribe now

*Terms and conditions apply.

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on November 08, 2021, with the headline 'US, China spooking each other into a dangerous arms race'. Subscribe
Topics: 