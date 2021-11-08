Tiong Bahru community garden produce to be given to residents

In a first of its kind, all of the produce from a community garden in Tiong Bahru will be distributed to residents in the estate.

The Giving Garden @ Kim Tian West was launched on the rooftop of the multi-storey carpark at Block 119A Kim Tian Road yesterday, with over 10 types of vegetables ready for harvesting, including brinjal, kai lan and kangkung.

It is different from other community gardens because only volunteers, under the guidance of the Tanjong Pagar Town Council, man the plots and all of the produce is distributed to estate residents.

More than 40 volunteers from the estate have helped to look after the 1,020 sq m garden since planting began last month. Their efforts led to some 230 bags of fresh produce being handed out to residents at Block 119B Kim Tian Road and the NTUC Health Senior Activity Centre yesterday.

It takes three to four weeks for crops to be ready for harvest.

A resident was hired by the town council to take care of the garden full-time.

While other community gardens are mostly independently run, The Giving Garden is a collaboration among the Tanjong Pagar-Tiong Bahru Citizens' Consultative Committee, Kim Tian West Residents' Committee, National Parks Board and Tanjong Pagar Town Council.

Minister in the Prime Minister's Office Indranee Rajah, who is also adviser to Tanjong Pagar GRC Grassroots Organisations, said she came up with the idea for the garden to promote community bonding. "The idea is really just to grow, harvest and give. It will promote the idea of sustainability but, more importantly, you have a community that works together on something," she said.

Noting that Covid-19 could bring about food security issues, Ms Indranee added: "Community gardens like this play a very important complementary role (to commercial farming)... If there are ever food shortages, at least residents have this as a fallback that will tide them through for a little while."

Ms Rosemary Tan, 47, a grassroots member who led the initiative, said she was excited to kick-start The Giving Garden as it produces edibles on a bigger scale than other community gardens. "It feels good to grow something with our own hands and then to bless our neighbours with each harvest. I hope when other residents see how we are trying to sustainably feed our community, more residents will step forward," she said.

Mrs Sharada Chellam, 97, and her daughter-in-law, Mrs Uma Chellam, 57, were among those who volunteered to help harvest the vegetables yesterday.

The older Mrs Chellam said: "I like helping - watering, trimming the plants. It helps me pass the time, and I also get to meet many new people. Harvesting is difficult, but I want to learn."

Fishmonger Iris Lee, 58, received a bag of chye sim from Ms Indranee, who helped to harvest and distribute some of the produce to residents. "This is a good initiative; the vegetables look nice and fresh," said Ms Lee.

Residents must sign up to volunteer at the garden, which is open daily from 7.30am to 9pm.

Isabelle Liew