THE BIG STORY

Singapore plans to import around 30 per cent of its electricity from low-carbon sources, such as renewable energy plants, by 2035. This move will allow the Republic to tap sources such as wind energy and hydropower in other countries, and help to reduce the carbon footprint of its power sector.

THE BIG STORY

Singapore's consumer prices rose faster last month on the back of sharper increases in electricity and gas prices, food costs and housing rents. All-items inflation rose to 2.5 per cent last month on a year-on-year basis, up slightly from 2.4 per cent the month before. Core inflation edged up to 1.2 per cent last month.

SINGAPORE

Singapore's largest depot for trains and buses is taking shape in Changi, which, when ready in 2025, will accommodate 200 trains from three different lines and up to 760 buses.

The three-level East Coast Integrated Depot occupies a 36ha plot in Upper Changi Road East, next to the existing 25ha single-level Changi Depot which houses trains from the East-West MRT Line.

WORLD

Millions of Afghans, including children, could die of starvation unless urgent action is taken to pull Afghanistan back from the brink of collapse, a senior United Nations official warned. The food crisis, exacerbated by climate change, was already dire in Afghanistan before the takeover by the Taliban.

OPINION

While democracies across the world vary in form and practice, some see democracy itself in crisis, facing challenges from within and without. Associate Professor Terence Ho says ruling and opposition parties should see themselves as two sides belonging to one team rather than as gladiators in a fight to the death.

SINGAPORE

Golden Mile Complex has been gazetted for conservation a year after the Government announced its intention to do so. The move paves the way for other post-independence modernist buildings, which face similar and significant conservation challenges, to be protected, says one observer.