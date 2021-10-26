Largest train-bus depot here due to be completed in 2025

Singapore's largest depot for trains and buses is taking shape in Changi and, when ready in 2025, will accommodate 200 trains from three different lines and up to 760 buses.

The three-level East Coast Integrated Depot occupies a 36ha plot in Upper Changi Road East, next to the existing 25ha single-level Changi Depot which houses trains from the East-West MRT line.

The Land Transport Authority (LTA) would not comment on the $2 billion project's state of completion, saying only that it would be ready in 2025 - a year later than the initial 2024 deadline. It is among a string of infrastructure projects delayed by the pandemic.

The Straits Times understands that civil works for the underground level have been completed, while casting of the main structures of the two above-ground levels is almost done.

The East Coast Integrated Depot is the first multi-level train depot here, and believed to be the first of its kind in the world. It is also the largest depot here and will stable trains from three lines - East-West (on the second level), Thomson-East Coast (first level) and Downtown (basement).

A four-level bus depot incorporating a workshop sits next to it.

The multi-level design of the bus-train depot is said to have reduced land use by 44ha.

Work on new viaducts that are part of the new depot is also progressing. The LTA said more than 4km of viaducts that will lead East-West Line trains to the new depot will be built.

Downtown Line trains now use the Gali Batu Depot in Woodlands while Thomson-East Coast Line trains berth at the Mandai Depot.

"When (East Coast Integrated Depot is) completed, LTA will start to work on transferring operations from the current Changi East-West Line depot (to the new depot)," an LTA spokesman said.

"The current Changi Depot will eventually be decommissioned and demolished after operations have been fully transferred."

The Changi Depot sits on a plot that was part of Kampung Koh Sek Lim, a village that dated back to the 1950s and was acquired in 1983 for the construction of the MRT facility.

The Changi Depot made headlines in 2010 when a train parked there was spray-painted by two foreign vandals.

One was caught and jailed that year while the other is still at large.