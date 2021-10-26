Making democracy work

A Pew Research Centre survey of nearly 19,000 people in 17 advanced economies this year found considerable public dissatisfaction with how democracy is working in many of these economies. Fewer than half of respondents in Greece, Italy, Spain, Japan, the United States, France and Belgium indicated satisfaction with their democracy. By contrast, over three-quarters of respondents in Singapore, Sweden and New Zealand were satisfied with the political system, according to the findings published last week.

While democracies across the world vary considerably in form and practice, some today see democracy itself in crisis, facing challenges from within and without.