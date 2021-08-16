THE BIG STORY

Land-scarce Singapore is looking to generate more value from its reservoirs by setting up two more large-scale floating solar farms. A spokesman for national water agency PUB told The Straits Times that two sites have been identified - Lower Seletar Reservoir and Pandan Reservoir.

SINGAPORE

There was a significant fall in the number of applications to adopt a child last year, likely due to pandemic travel curbs as most of the children adopted in Singapore are born overseas. Last year, the Guardian-In-Adoption processed 363 adoption applications, 20 per cent fewer than the 453 applications in 2019.

WORLD

Rescue workers scrambled to find survivors after a powerful 7.2-magnitude earthquake struck Haiti, killing at least 724 people and toppling buildings in the disaster-plagued Caribbean nation still recovering from a devastating quake in 2010.

The epicentre of the earthquake was about 160km west of the densely populated capital Port-au-Prince.

BUSINESS

Coffee roasters have a problem. The cost of the beans that they import has soared this year, leaving roasters anguishing over whether their customers will tolerate higher prices. It is not yet a problem for coffee giants that buy their supplies far in advance, but some smaller roasters have already had to raise prices, while others expect to.

SINGAPORE

The components of real guns are being offered for sale by overseas sellers on e-commerce platforms Lazada and Shopee. They include silencers, rifle magazine release levers, barrel thread protectors and foldable rifle butt stocks - all of which are controlled items that require a licence or permit for their import.

LIFE

The Covid-19 pandemic has been a source of stress and adversity for many people. This is more true for children, who have had to wear masks, switch to home-based learning and limit their meetings with friends, says one expert. The Straits Times takes a look at how parents can help them build resilience.