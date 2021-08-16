Haiti scrambles to find survivors after quake kills over 700

PORT-AU-PRINCE • Rescue workers scrambled to find survivors after a powerful 7.2-magnitude earthquake struck Haiti, killing at least 724 people and toppling buildings in the disaster-plagued Caribbean nation still recovering from a devastating quake in 2010.

The epicentre of the temblor, which rattled homes and sent terrified locals scrambling for safety from around 8.30am, was about 160km west of the densely populated capital Port-au-Prince.

Churches, businesses, schools and homes crumbled in the quake which trapped hundreds of victims under rubble and left about 2,800 people injured, the country's civil protection agency said.

Rescuers raced against the clock to find survivors, with the agency tweeting that efforts by "both professional rescuers and members of the public have led to many people being pulled from the rubble", as overburdened hospitals continue to receive the injured.

The long, initial quake was felt in much of the Caribbean, emanating from the epicentre in Haiti's south-western peninsula.

"Lots of homes are destroyed, people are dead and some are at the hospital," said 21-year-old Ms Christella Saint Hilaire, who lives near the epicentre.

Hospitals in the regions hit hardest by the quake were already struggling to provide emergency care and at least three in the municipalities of Pestel, Corailles and Roseaux were completely full, according to Mr Jerry Chandler, head of the civil protection agency.

The Health Ministry has quickly dispatched personnel and medicine to the south-western peninsula, but arrival could be hampered by insecurity that has plagued the Americas' poorest country for months.

The only road linking the capital to the southern half of the country passes through Martissant, an area that has been under the tight control of armed gangs since early June, blocking free passage.

Prime Minister Ariel Henry said police and military forces have been deployed.

Mr Henry, who surveyed the damage via helicopter, declared a state of emergency for one month while calling on the nation to "show solidarity" and not to panic.

Also likely to complicate relief efforts is the fact that Haiti is now in the probable track of Tropical Storm Grace. Haiti could expect 100mm to 180mm of rain, said the US National Hurricane Centre, leading to flooding and potential mudslides beginning today.

The United States and other nations swiftly pledged support for the crisis-ridden country, with US President Joe Biden approving "immediate" aid efforts.

He said the US was ready to "assess the damage and assist efforts to recover those who were injured and those who must now rebuild".

Images circulated on social media showed people frantically trying to pull victims from the ruins of caved-in buildings, while screaming bystanders sought safety in the streets outside their homes.

"Houses and their surrounding walls have collapsed. The roof of the cathedral has fallen down," resident Job Joseph said from the hard-hit city of Jeremie on Haiti's far-western end.

A 7.0-magnitude quake in January 2010 transformed much of Port-au-Prince and nearby cities into dusty ruins, killing more than 200,000 people.

The latest quake comes just over a month after then President Jovenel Moise was assassinated in his home by a team of gunmen, shaking a country already battling poverty, gang violence and Covid-19.

