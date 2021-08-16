For Subscribers
Smart Parenting Building resilience in children
Pandemic's teaching moments
Covid-19 has been a source of stress for many, but it can also be a learning experience for children on how to overcome adversity
During the circuit breaker period last year, freelance editor Zhuan Lee, 40, got her daughter Jing Chen to help her in preparing snack packs for the people who delivered their groceries.
The five-year-old, who loves drawing, wrote thank-you notes on paper bags and helped her mum fill them up with apples, canned drinks and crackers.