Must-reads

Jakarta hospitals struggle to cope with virus cases.
Selangor state launches its own vaccination drive.
Over 300 e-waste bins now at various locations.
'Noynoy' Aquino's death marks the end of an era.
  • Published
    54 min ago

THE BIG STORY

SAF has achieved herd immunity: Ng Eng Hen

The Singapore Armed Forces has already learnt to live with the coronavirus and can minimise disruptions even in the face of infections. The SAF has achieved herd immunity through vaccination and activities involving national servicemen will not be affected by Covid-19, said Defence Minister Ng Eng Hen.

WORLD

Jakarta hospitals struggle to cope with virus cases

Tents have popped up and spaces repurposed as hospitals in Jakarta find themselves barely coping with the soaring numbers of Covid-19 patients that have also left medical workers fatigued and burned out. Calls for a strict lockdown have mounted as the highly infectious Delta variant of the virus sends cases soaring.

WORLD

Selangor state launches its own vaccination drive

Malaysia's state of Selangor, which has been hit hardest by Covid-19, has launched its own vaccination programme after a week of tension with the federal government over vaccine supply. The Selangor Vaccine Programme is the first and only independent initiative by a Malaysian state so far.

SINGAPORE

Over 300 e-waste bins now at various locations

Consumers will from today be able to deposit their electronic waste (e-waste) at more than 300 collection bins placed at convenient locations. The scheme signals the start of a new government e-waste management system that is part of a national drive to encourage people to recycle.

BUSINESS

Secretlab co-founder, 28, buys 2 properties for $51m

Mr Ian Ang, the 28-year-old co-founder of the Secretlab gaming chair firm, has splashed out $51 million in just a week on two luxury properties - a good class bungalow in Caldecott Hill and a penthouse near the Botanic Gardens. The caveat was lodged on the $36 million bungalow in Olive Road on June 24.

OPINION

'Noynoy' Aquino's death marks the end of an era

There was an outpouring of grief in the Philippines and beyond at the death of former president Benigno Aquino III, popularly known as Noynoy. Associate editor Ravi Velloor looks at the enduring respect for the Aquino brand of politics - a combination of grittiness, integrity and understated aristocracy.

July 01, 2021
