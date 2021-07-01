'Noynoy' Aquino's death ends a Philippine and Asian era

Over breakfast in Singapore two years ago, I relived a bit of painful Philippine history with Mr Manny Maceda, the global head of the consultancy Bain & Co.

In August 1983, Mr Maceda, a college kid at the time, went with his politician-father in two cars ferrying Benigno Simeon Aquino Jr from his Chestnut Hill home in Boston to Logan International Airport. The slim and bespectacled Philippine opposition figure was returning from exile in the United States to challenge the venal and corrupt dictatorship of Ferdinand Marcos.