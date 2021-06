The 28-year-old co-founder of gaming chair firm Secretlab has splashed out $51 million in just a week on two luxury properties - a good class bungalow in Caldecott Hill and a penthouse near the Botanic Gardens.

Mr Ian Ang, who is the chief executive of the ergonomic chair retailer, was granted an option to purchase the $36 million bungalow in Olive Road on June 14 by Mr Danny Yong Ming Chong.