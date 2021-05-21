THE BIG STORY

Covid-19 challenge: How to avoid economic scarring

As the pandemic continues to rage, the immediate challenge for countries, including Singapore, is to avoid economic scarring. But they must be mentally prepared for a long and uncertain battle against the virus, Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat said yesterday at the 26th International Conference on the Future of Asia.

Mall landlords helping retail tenants amid curbs

Corporate landlords here have been stepping up to help retail tenants amid new Covid-19 curbs that are keeping shoppers out of the malls. At least five mall operators have pledged to help tenants hit by the measures. But some observers say the struggling retail sector needs more meaningful rental relief from landlords and the Government.



Ipoh put on full lockdown as cases soar in Malaysia

Ipoh, Malaysia's fourth-largest city, will go on full lockdown for two weeks from tomorrow as the government mulls over whether to impose a full lockdown throughout the country. This comes as Malaysia reported a new daily record in Covid-19 infections and deaths yesterday. It recorded 59 fatalities, a record toll for the third day this week, with 6,806 cases in the second straight day of record infections.

P1 registration for 2022 will be online again

Primary 1 registration for next year will open on June 30, the Ministry of Education said yesterday. This year's exercise will not be affected by the ongoing review of the Primary 1 registration framework, which was raised in Parliament in March. For the second year in a row, registration will be online in view of the pandemic.

8 creators leading the fashion wave on TikTok

Style magazines and newspapers were once gatekeepers of the fashion industry. But there is now a new breed of style icons: fashion and tech-savvy TikTokers. They are inspiring fashion trends and entertaining viewers 60 seconds at a time. The Straits Times looks at eight TikTok style standouts.



SIA confident it can bounce back when travel returns

Despite recording the worst year in its history, Singapore Airlines is confident that its access to new funding will allow it to emerge as a competitive premium carrier when the pandemic recedes. Chief executive Goh Choon Phong said the resources his airline can tap will ensure that it remains flexible and nimble enough to compete.