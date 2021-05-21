SIA confident of rebounding when travel returns

Despite recording the worst year in its history, Singapore Airlines (SIA) is confident that its access to a wealth of new funding will allow it to emerge as a competitive premium carrier when the pandemic recedes.

Chief executive Goh Choon Phong said the cash and resources his airline can tap would ensure that it remains flexible and nimble enough to compete when normality returns.

"Underlying travel demand is actually very strong, as we saw from booking when the Singapore-Hong Kong travel bubble was announced," he said yesterday.

"But the virus situation is beyond our control. Nevertheless, we are optimistic that with the ongoing vaccine roll-out, and with vaccine passports, travel will return.

"We are looking forward to calibrated border openings in the months ahead. And when that happens, we will be ready."

Indeed, armed with $7.8 billion in cash, access to $2.1 billion untapped credit and now raising $6.2 billion in mandatory convertible bonds, the company seems well capitalised to meet its needs for at least the next two years.

Chief financial officer Stephen Barnes noted that cash burn had fallen from about $350 million a month a year ago to $250 million by February and is now in the region of $100 million to $150 million. "We expect cash burn to stabilise at these levels for now, although that can change depending on the fuel market conditions."

SIA senior officials were addressing questions from media and analysts yesterday, a day after the airline reported a record $4.3 billion loss as passenger traffic plunged 98 per cent for the Covid-19-stricken financial year ended March 31.

Full-year revenue fell 76 per cent to $3.8 billion, from a record $15.9 billion a year earlier.

They pointed out that much of the losses were non-cash impairments, including $1.73 billion on impairment on aircraft, $497 million on ineffective fuel hedges and $36.9 million on write-off of assets at SIA Engineering.

Cargo operations remained a bright spot for SIA during the challenging year, thanks to active e-commerce, pharmaceuticals and electronics supply chains.

Mr Goh indicated that cargo would continue to lead as capacity utilisation steadily inches up towards 32 per cent of pre-Covid-19 levels by July.

"While cargo demand remains robust, passenger demand will not be a smooth upward trajectory. New infections can flare up anywhere. But we now know that people who have been fully vaccinated are unlikely to be badly impacted, and this is leading many countries to do calibrated border openings."

Meanwhile, the airline is pushing ahead with its transformation plan and strategic initiatives such as the merger with its regional carrier SilkAir, and supporting the expansion of its India-based associate, Vistara. It is also aggressively pushing its popular KrisShop franchise into the e-commerce arena.

Mr Goh said that Vistara had been operating at 80 per cent of pre-Covid-19 levels prior to the current pandemic flare-up.

He added that India, China and South-east Asia would remain key markets for SIA with the airline continuing to build opportunities in these areas.

It will also strengthen alliances with partners such as Lufthansa, Scandinavian Air and Air New Zealand. Other alliances it was working on prior to Covid-19 were with Malaysia Airlines and ANA of Japan.

Mr Barnes addressed a question on the mandatory convertible bonds, noting that on maturity, they will be converted to shares. But SIA will have to pay interest and recognise this payment in its books only if it decides to redeem them at some stage.

Mr Goh said fleet renewal will remain a priority in order to ensure the airline always has the newest and most fuel-efficient planes, adding that seven of its 19 A380 super-jumbos are being retired.

The remaining 12 planes would be put to good use, he said.