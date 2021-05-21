Primary 1 registration for 2022 to be done online from June 30

Primary 1 registration for next year will open on June 30, the Ministry of Education (MOE) said yesterday.

This year's exercise will not be affected by the ongoing review of the Primary 1 registration framework, which was raised in Parliament during the Budget debate in March. The ministry is reviewing the framework to see how it can increase the number of places set aside under Phase 2C - the open phase for those who do not enjoy any form of priority admission, and is based on home-to-school distance.

For the second year in a row, registration will be online in view of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Registration in Phases 1 and 2A(1), 2A(2) and 2B can be done via an online application form. (See sidebar on right).

Parents who did not or could not apply in the earlier phases can apply in Phase 2C and 2C Supplementary on the Primary 1 Internet System (P1-IS).

MOE reiterated that parents should choose a school suitable to their child's learning needs and interest.

International pupils will continue to register under Phase 3 after all Singaporeans and permanent residents have been allocated a place under the earlier phases.

Those who wish to do so must undergo a two-step process by submitting an online form on the MOE Primary 1 website from June 1 to 7. They will not be able to register during Phase 3 if they do not do so by June 7.

MOE will notify international pupil applicants by e-mail in October whether they have been offered a place.

As both the online application form and Primary 1-IS registration require the Singpass, parents should set up their Singpass 2-step verification early and ensure that their Singpass account is valid before the start of the Primary 1 registration exercise.

Those who need help can contact their school of choice by e-mail or telephone on the respective registration days between 9am and 4.30pm.

Links to the online forms, user guides, declaration process and eligibility criteria can be found at https://www.moe.gov.sg/primary/p1-registration

From yesterday, parents of prospective Primary 1 pupils can download and register for MOE's Parents Gateway app using their Singpass account.

The app gives parents updates on the Primary 1 registration exercise process and requirements. It will also inform them about administrative tasks before the start of school such as Primary 1 orientation dates, and the purchase of school uniforms and books.

Registration phases and key dates

Phase 1 • For parents to register their younger child at the school where an older child is currently studying. • The school will provide parents with details on how to register their younger child during the registration period using an online application form. • June 30, 9am to July 1, 4.30pm Phases 2A (1), 2A (2), 2B • Link to the online application form and user guide will be available on the Ministry of Education (MOE) Primary 1 registration website. Phase 2A (1) • Parents who are alumni or who are members of the advisory or management committee of the school. • July 7 from 9am to 4.30pm • Results: July 13 Phase 2A (2) • Children whose siblings previously studied in the school of their choice or are studying in an MOE kindergarten located in that school. Parents who are staff of the school or alumni can also apply under this phase. • July 14, 9am to July 15, 4.30pm • Results: July 23 Phase 2B • Parent volunteers who joined no later than July 1 last year with at least 40 hours of service by June 30 or those registered with school-connected clan or church groups, among others, can register in this phase. • July 26, 9am to July 27, 4.30pm • Results: Aug 2 Phases 2C, 2C Supplementary • Parents who did not or could not apply in the earlier phases will have to register on the Primary 1 Internet System. • Aug 3, 9am to Aug 5, 4.30pm • Results: Aug 17 Phase 3 • Parents of international students must pre-apply via the online form on the MOE Primary 1 registration website from June 1, 9am to June 7, 4.30pm, to register during Phase 3.

Some parents told The Straits Times that the online application process is more convenient.

Ms Liew Hanqing, 39, who has two sons in primary school and will be registering her daughter at a popular school, said: "I feel quite positive about the exercise being online because it's more convenient than waiting in line with your documents and it's also better for safe distancing."

Another parent, who wanted to be known only as Madam Tai, was concerned that the system may get overwhelmed by the numerous applications submitted within a limited time period.

"There could be issues like what happened with the Student Learning Space portal on Wednesday," she said, referring to how some users experienced intermittent access when they tried to log in on the first day of home-based learning.

Madam Tai, a corporate relations manager who intends to enrol her eldest daughter in Singapore Chinese Girls' School in Phase 2A(1), said: "If the system crashes, maybe MOE will extend the period of application."

Meanwhile, infrastructure upgrading plans for two primary schools have been put on hold or delayed.

Bukit View Primary School will continue operating at its current location at 18 Bukit Batok Street 21. It was scheduled to move to a holding site from next January while its permanent campus undergoes upgrading. As MOE is further reviewing the project, the upgrading plan has been put on hold.

St Margaret's Primary School will also continue to operate from its current holding site in Mattar Road due to delays in the upgrading of its permanent site. It will remain at its current site until December 2023, said MOE.