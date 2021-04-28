THE BIG STORY

MOE offers glimpse into impact of new PSLE system

The Ministry of Education (MOE) offered a glimpse into how secondary school admissions will play out when the new Primary School Leaving Examination (PSLE) scoring system takes effect this year. The choice of schools will play a key role, and Primary 6 students will not need to achieve perfect scores to get into a top secondary school.

OPINION

Consider IP waiver to boost global production of jabs

Exports of vaccines from India, the world's largest exporter, have all but dried up as Covid-19 ravages the country. Associate editor Vikram Khanna says an intellectual property (IP) waiver should be considered so that production can be ramped up, as shortages of the coronavirus vaccine will prolong the pandemic.



Funeral pyres for those who died from Covid-19 at a cremation ground in New Delhi on Monday. Delhi has been hit by the most severe shortage of oxygen in India. PHOTO: AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE



WORLD

India continues scramble for oxygen as Covid-19 cases climb

India, which until January was exporting oxygen, is now in the midst of an unprecedented oxygen crisis.

The nation's oxygen hunt has become international, with more than a dozen countries sending India oxygen and oxygen-related equipment as it continues to be overwhelmed by Covid-19 cases in a second wave.

SINGAPORE

New hub at NTU will study safety of novel foods

From cell-based steaks to algae shakes, farms of the future in Singapore are developing novel foods to replace meat. But first, these sustainable proteins must be judged safe to eat. This is the idea behind a research hub launched at Nanyang Technological University (NTU) yesterday.

BUSINESS

Police probing firm over alleged diamond ring fraud

The Singapore police have launched an investigation into alleged fraud related to a diamond investment scheme by Fantastic Xperience. The company owns and manages a 2.08 carat Fancy Vivid Blue diamond ring named after British-born actress Jane Seymour. More than one police report has been made against the firm's director.



PHOTO: HIM INTERNATIONAL MUSIC



LIFE

Taiwanese rock duo explore new dimensions

Taiwanese rock duo Power Station (above) have been around for more than 20 years, but they are happy to embrace new ways of engaging listeners. The pair, who released an album last Friday, say their cool persona is a front and that they have learnt to let loose over time.