Rock duo explore new dimensions

Taiwanese rock duo Power Station have been around for more than 20 years, but they are happy to embrace new ways of engaging listeners.

Yu Chiu-hsin and Yen Chih-lin, both 52, recently spoke to Singapore media over Zoom from Taipei to promote their new album Because Of Love, which was released last Friday.

They have been appearing on YouTube programmes, where they chat and play games with the hosts.

Last month, they appeared on a show with Taiwanese YouTuber Tai Chih-yuan, where they joked and laughed over a sumptuous meal.

Yen said: "Going on these programmes can be quite fun and the interaction is often quite casual. Slowly, we got used to it."

They hope such platforms will expose them to younger listeners.

Yen added: "Nowadays, young people seldom watch television. Most of them are looking at YouTube videos."

Being on such programmes often requires them to be casual and spontaneous, which appears at odds with their tough, manly image.

"Our cool persona is all a front," Yu said. "I've learnt that I can let loose and also be funny. At our age, we feel that we don't have to take things so seriously anymore."

The pair made their debut in 1997 with the album Ruthless Love Letter. Some of their best-known hits include Walking On Chung Hsiao East Road Nine Times and I Can Take Hardships.

Their new album has several sentimental songs, such as The One and Cut Me Dead. But it also retains the duo's famous rock vibe, particularly on Tears Of Missing.

The track Love Me True is about a person's gullibility when blinded by love. The two say they drew on their real-life experiences of being hoodwinked - though those had nothing to do with being blinded by love.

For instance, when they were looking to rent an apartment in Taipei many years ago, an agent told them their unit had a freezer and television.

Yen recalled: "When we got there, we saw the appliances were broken. And the agent still took the introduction fee, which was NT$2,000."

Having experienced so much in show business and life, what gives them the drive to keep chugging along in music?

Yen, who is married with two children, said: "Well, I love music. But the main reason has to be the fans and friends who support us. Whenever we have a concert, they are there and this makes us want to give back to them."

Yu, who tied the knot in 2019 and has no children, added: "Some fans ask if we will keep singing until we are 70. I say sure, as long as they want to hear us sing."