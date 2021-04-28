India continues scramble for oxygen

Mr Saurav Srivastava had five hours to find oxygen for his father. He told his family to try and make the supply in one cylinder last as long as possible as he left on his motorcycle with a friend holding an empty cylinder to look for a refill.

Three hours later, he had visited four places in Delhi and Ghaziabad, which borders the Indian capital, but without success. Finally, someone told him about a firm, Star Special Air Gases in Manesar Industrial Model Township in Haryana state, that was offering free oxygen.

He went there and joined a long queue. Under the eye of the police, people rolled the heavy full cylinders back to their vehicles.

Within two hours, he was ready to race back home amid frantic phone calls that his father's oxygen supply was dwindling.

"This cylinder runs for four hours. With breaks, we can run it for 51/2 hours," said Mr Srivastava, who had a distance of 60km to travel to get the gas home. Once back, he noted, the whole oxygen run would start all over again.

India, which till January was exporting oxygen, is now in the midst of an unprecedented oxygen crisis.

As Covid cases have climbed, harried hospitals have been running short of oxygen. India reported 323,144 cases and 2,771 deaths in the 24 hours up to yesterday.

Patients and their families or friends are forced to chase down multiple leads for oxygen cylinders even as prices have gone through the roof.

And India's oxygen hunt has become international with global mobilisation taking place.

Singapore, Britain, France, Germany, the US and Saudi Arabia are among over a dozen countries that are sending oxygen and oxygen-related equipment as India continues to be overwhelmed by a second wave of the virus.

France is sending oxygen generators, containers, and ventilators.

Britain is sending oxygen concentrators and ventilators, while Germany and Saudi Arabia have said they will send oxygen.

"Dear friends in India - we will fight this together! We are working closely with @Temasek and other partners to send 7,511 O2 concentrator, 516 BiPAP machines, & other supplies ASAP," tweeted Singapore in India, the official Twitter handle of Singapore's diplomatic missions in New Delhi, Mumbai and Chennai.



A banquet hall in New Delhi was converted into a Covid-19 treatment facility to help cope with the shortage of hospital beds as India battled a deadly surge in cases yesterday. Amid reports of patients frantically trying to get oxygen cylinders, countries such as Singapore, Saudi Arabia, the United States and Britain, and the European Union rushed oxygen-related equipment and other medical aid to India. PHOTO: AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE



Until early January, India, whose daily oxygen production capacity is just over 7,000 tonnes, was an exporter of oxygen. Before the pandemic last year, about 85 per cent of it went to industrial uses.

On Monday, New Delhi, which had already restricted the use of oxygen to only certain sectors like petroleum, imposed a blanket ban on it being used for industrial purposes. That has not alleviated the oxygen crisis, said officials.

The main challenge is transporting the oxygen, which is produced in the east of India, far away from the worst-affected cities. Delhi, hit by the most severe shortage, has no oxygen production.

"We have enough stock of oxygen... Transportation is a major challenge which we are trying to resolve by active involvement of all stakeholders," said additional secretary in the Ministry of Home Affairs Piyush Goyal on Monday.

To get it to cities quickly, the Indian Air Force flew four cryogenic oxygen containers from Singapore to India last Saturday.

While sourcing oxygen remains a constant worry for many of India's city dwellers, the price has been paid by those who did not get oxygen in time.

Dr Pradip Bijalwan, who worked with Delhi's homeless people, was one of them. He had decided to treat himself at home as he could not get a hospital bed. He died last Friday.

"Pradip Bijalwan, a rare doctor disinterested in money; his only ambition to serve the most needy. For many years, he worked in our homeless street work. Until his end, he was running our covid clinic for the homeless. He died 2 days back for lack of oxygen. Cry my beloved country," tweeted human rights activist and peace worker Harsh Mander.