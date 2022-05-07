Front-line workers conclude stints as S'pore eases Covid-19 restrictions

About 85 per cent of workers supporting operations in Covid-19 testing and vaccination centres are on short-term contracts, the Ministry of Health (MOH) said on Friday (May 6).

Responding to queries from The Straits Times (ST), MOH said there are currently 3,700 staff supporting such operations.

"As we move toward living with Covid-19, we will be gradually stepping down our operations in the testing and vaccination centres," said MOH.

