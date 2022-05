SINGAPORE - For former safe distancing ambassador (SDA) Miel Lim, one of the hardest parts of the job was explaining to families why he had to separate them into smaller groups when social group sizes were cut to two.

He recounted an instance where the management at VivoCity closed the connection between the Sentosa Monorail platform and the shopping mall, which meant commuters had to take the lift to a lower floor to enter the mall.