SINGAPORE - While waiting to start her university studies in sports science, Ms Cindy Kong, 23, began working part-time as a vaccinator nurse at Teck Ghee vaccination centre in February 2021 to fund her education.

At the peak of Singapore's Covid-19 vaccination drive in 2021, the centre saw more than 2,000 patients a day, said Ms Kong, who has a diploma in health sciences (nursing) and a practising certificate from the Singapore Nursing Board.