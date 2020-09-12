Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Sept 12

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Saturday, Sept 12.

Singapore continues to draw investments from global players including TikTok owner ByteDance, PayPal

German logistics firm DB Schenker also started operating a high-tech warehouse in May and will be adding more than 250 positions here.

Retrenched SIA staff to get one month's pay for every year of service, capped at 25 months

Each affected employee will also be paid in lieu of the notice period in their employment contract. This can be up to three months' salary.

Coronavirus: Dorm operators say steps to prevent mixing not foolproof

Workers need to be educated on the importance of adhering to the measures, said one operator.

Harvey Norman, Decathlon among players opening more physical stores despite retail slump

What these stores seem to be counting on is people's need for a tangible experience.

Chef Tan Yong Hua of Restaurant Home dies of heart failure in his sleep

The Singaporean started his cooking career in his teens and worked at several five-star hotels.

Surbana Jurong says it accepts Liew Mun Leong's resignation, no successor named yet

Surbana said it would make an announcement about its new chairman in due course.

Collect free reusable masks from vending machines from Sept 21

The latest mask collection exercise will last till Oct 4.

NUS student pleads guilty to taking upskirt videos, filming women showering on campus

Joel Rasis Ismail had previously stated in an online resume that he is a "budding architect" and was the top student in his secondary school.

askST: If I collect the TraceTogether token, do I still need the app?

Is the contact tracing device waterproof? What if someone steals it to extract your data?

From Ang Mo Kio to MBS: Apple's nearly 40-year journey in S'pore celebrates architecture and design

Apple's first home in Singapore was a rented manufacturing facility in Ang Mo Kio in 1981.

