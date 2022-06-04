100 days of war in Ukraine

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Friday (June 3) his country’s military would fend off the Russian invasion in a video marking 100 days of Moscow’s all-out assault on its pro-democracy neighbour.

“Victory will be ours,” Mr Zelensky said in a video that included Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal and presidential advisor Mykhaylo Podolyak, recalling an impromptu message they posted outside government buildings at the onset of the war vowing to remain in the country.

This comes as Ukraine's Defence Minister Oleksii Reznikov said he believed the Kremlin was trying to move the war into a “protracted phase” by building layered defences in occupied regions in the south of the country.

