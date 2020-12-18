More checks on F&B outlets over festive period to ensure Covid-19 measures are followed

SINGAPORE - Christmas is coming but Covid-19 measures are here to stay.

Starting this weekend, there will be more checks on food and beverage (F&B) outlets to ensure compliance with safe management measures over the festive period, said the Ministry of Sustainability and the Environment (MSE) in a statement on Friday (Dec 18).

The increased surveillance will extend over the next few weeks.

"While we recognise that many may wish to meet up with family and friends during the festive period or visit popular areas such as Orchard Road, food and beverage outlets and members of the public must continue to take safe management measures seriously, as dining out is an activity that involves considerable risks," said the ministry.

"Firm enforcement action will be taken if breaches are found," it added.

Under the Covid-19 Regulations 2020, social gatherings in groups of more than five outside an individual's residence are prohibited in phase two.

F&B outlets are not allowed to accept bookings from groups that are larger than five, even if such groups are split across multiple tables.

Intermingling between groups is also prohibited.

The MSE also reminded the public that alcohol should not be served or consumed at F&B premises past 10.30pm, and that the current group size limit of five people will apply until phase three takes effect from Dec 28.

"Covid-19 remains a grave threat and we must remain vigilant even during the festive period. The Government will not hesitate to take strong enforcement action against operators and individuals who treat safe management measures with flagrant disregard," said the ministry.

"Errant operators and individuals will face fines, temporary closure, and prosecution to the full extent of the law."