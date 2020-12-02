24 people arrested for flouting Covid-19 regulations in unlicensed entertainment outlet

SINGAPORE - Thirteen men and 11 women have been arrested for various offences in relation to what the authorities said was an unlicensed public entertainment outlet in Genting Lane in the MacPherson area.

They were arrested in an enforcement operation on Nov 26 and are being investigated for allegedly breaching Covid-19 safe distancing rules, said the police on Wednesday (Dec 2).

Ten of the women, aged between 20 and 30, were also arrested for offences under the Employment of Foreign Manpower Act.

Three were also found to have overstayed their visas in Singapore.

The police are also investigating two men they believe are the operators of the outlet for flouting regulations under the Public Entertainment and Liquor Control Act.

The offences of providing public entertainment and providing liquor without a valid licence each carries a fine of up to $20,000.

Members of the public are advised to take the prevailing safe distancing measures seriously, said the police.

Under the Covid-19 (Temporary Measures) Act 2020, first-time offenders may be fined up to $10,000, jailed for up to six months, or both.

Subsequent offenders may be fined up to $20,000, jailed for up to 12 months, or both.