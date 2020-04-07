Coronavirus: 8 establishments warned for non-compliance with safe distancing measures

SINGAPORE - Seven food and beverage establishments and one retail store have been issued advisory letters for not complying with safe distancing measures, said Enterprise Singapore (ESG).

ESG said in a statement on Tuesday (April 7) that these establishments did not observe the safe distancing measures adequately, despite repeated reminders to rectify and adhere to the measures.

These establishments are Chicha San Chen outlets at Jem and Tampines 1, Kaffe & Toast at Clementi Mall, Koi outlets at VivoCity and Jurong Point, Nakhon Kitchen at VivoCity, Ya Kun Kaya Toast at Jem, and Courts at Tampines Mall.

If these business operators have not complied with the safe distancing measures by the next follow-up check, they will be prosecuted under the Infectious Diseases Act and any related regulations.

Businesses also have to comply with the elevated set of safe distancing measures, which come into effect from April 7 to May 4.

These heightened measures, including closure of non-essential services and a ban on dining-in at F&B establishments, were announced by Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong last Friday.

Checks for the implementation of safe distancing measures have been done for close to 10,000 F&B and retail establishments in shopping malls to date, according to ESG.

A majority have implemented the measures.

ESG will also step up surveillance on the ground during the so-called "circuit breaker" period.

It aims to deploy double the number of Safe Distancing Ambassadors, from the current 100 to 200 people, to check that F&B and retail establishments comply with the latest tightened safe distancing measures.

ESG said: "The effectiveness of the safe distancing measures hinges on every member of our community doing their part.

"Businesses should adhere to the sector-specific guidelines that have been issued. Members of the public are also reminded to practise safe distancing and be socially responsible."