More bank branches, post offices reopening with safety checks

Providers of essential services like banks and postal operator Singapore Post are gearing up to resume activities safely post-circuit breaker, with more branches reopening for business.

Nine more United Overseas Bank (UOB) branches will reopen from tomorrow, bringing the total number of branches that will be open to 47. Fourteen branches remain closed. The closures started on April 11, four days after the start of the circuit breaker.

The reopened branches were selected based on their proximity to areas with a higher concentration of businesses and to existing branches that have experienced high customer footfall during the circuit breaker, UOB said in a statement yesterday.

All branches in operation will continue to prioritise service for the elderly and vulnerable customers during the first hour of operations, UOB said. Customers have been encouraged to use its digital services.

Enhanced precautionary measures are observed for all branches, with customers having to wear masks, use the SafeEntry system, undergo temperature screening, and make health and travel declarations to enter a UOB branch.

Other banks are also reopening more branches. Standard Chartered Bank has reopened four more since June 2. Twelve of its 16 branches are now open.

"We are evaluating the reopening of the remaining four branches and will reopen them in due time in accordance with government guidelines and client footfall," a StanChart spokesman said.

DBS Bank said it may gradually reopen additional branches in line with the Government's first phase of reopening business activities. Currently, 28 branches are open while 29 are closed.

Branch employees will ensure customers comply with safe distancing measures at all times. Staff will wear personal protective equipment and have staggered work hours during this phase, a DBS spokesman said.

OCBC Bank and Citibank are maintaining status quo for now. OCBC has 24 branches open and 22 closed. Citibank Singapore is keeping four of its 11 branches open.

Starting from June 2, SingPost has reopened 16 more post offices. Forty out of 56 post offices are now open. Safe distancing measures will continue to apply to all visitors, including temperature taking, capacity control and SafeEntry use. The post offices in operation are listed on the SingPost website.