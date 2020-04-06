Coronavirus: SingPost to operate 24 post offices amid 'circuit breaker' measures

SINGAPORE - SingPost will operate 24 of its 56 post offices from Tuesday (April 7) to May 5 to minimise the number of employees working on-site in line with the "circuit breaker" measures imposed by the government to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

All services, including postal services, bill payments, banking and government services, will continue to be offered at the 24 post offices, SingPost said in a statement on Monday.

All self-service options, including POPStations and SAM machines, will also continue to operate, and customers are encouraged to use self-service options as far as possible.

Mail delivery will proceed normally across the country, although there may be some delays.

Small items, including tracked ones, will be put into a letterbox if it fits so as to minimise contact, SingPost added.

If the item is too large, SingPost will deliver it to the customer's door with minimum contact with the recipient.

Additionally, businesses that are open during this period will continue to receive their mail normally, SingPost said.

If the business is closed, all mail, including tracked items, will be sent to its letterbox. SingPost advised businesses to clear their mailbox regularly so that more mail can be delivered.

Should the letterbox be full, a note will be left to notify recipients. SingPost will hold the mail for five days and attempt to deliver them again after that.

SingPost has advised customers to clear their letterboxes regularly and indicate a contact number and return address when sending mail. For customers who have ordered items from online retailers, they are reminded to update their delivery address if necessary.

Should customers have a registered service item or large package that needs to be collected from the post office, they should do so by Monday, SingPost added.

At least eight people were infected with the coronavirus as part of a cluster at the packet-processing facility at SingPost Centre in Eunos last month.

Tighter restrictions will take effect from Tuesday to try and curb the spread of the coronavirus. All schools and most workplaces will be closed, and only businesses in essential services will remain open.

Social interactions too will be limited. Among other things, people will no longer be allowed to dine in and will have to take away their food.

These restrictions, which are expected to last till May 4, may be extended if needed.