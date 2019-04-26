Monica Baey and Nicholas Lim speak out

The two students at the heart of a national debate over how universities handle cases of sexual misconduct agree on one thing: that others learn from their experience.

In exclusive interviews with The Straits Times last night, Ms Monica Baey and Mr Nicholas Lim recounted what happened that early morning when he took a video of her while she was showering at a National University of Singapore hall of residence.

Ms Baey, 23, said she posted about her ordeal and revealed Mr Lim's identity on Instagram not for revenge, but to warn fellow students so they would not be subject to similar violations.

"I just wanted to get out my story to the people who knew me," she said.

Mr Lim, 23, said that after seeing her posts, he had to tell his taxi-driver father and housewife mother what he had done.

He said he did not consider himself a victim in any way despite the fallout he experienced after she went public. "I'm the perpetrator. I have no excuse... It was very wrong."

Saying he was very sorry, he added that he hopes the incident would lead to fewer such offences.

At a town hall meeting with students, NUS said it will set up a victim support unit "immediately".