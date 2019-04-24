SMU reviewing disciplinary processes for sexual misconduct, says every complaint looked into fairly

SINGAPORE - The Singapore Management University (SMU) has reassured students and staff that it is reviewing its own disciplinary processes related to sexual misconduct.

In an e-mail sent to students and staff that was seen by The Straits Times on Wednesday (April 24), SMU president Lily Kong said that in line with the university's efforts to improve its policies, the review, which has already begun, will consider best practices around the world, as well as seek input from stakeholders.

"I hope that this will reassure you of SMU's continuing commitment to you in providing a diverse, inclusive and safe environment for working, teaching and learning. We will share the outcome and follow-up actions with you at an appropriate time," she said.

Her remarks come even as the National University of Singapore (NUS) is being criticised by members of the public and students for not handling a recent case of sexual misconduct well.

The issue came to light after Ms Monica Baey, 23, a third-year NUS communications and new media undergraduate, had shared on Instagram last week that she was filmed showering at Eusoff Hall in November last year.

It was after her post gained traction that NUS announced on Saturday that it was convening a committee to review its disciplinary and support frameworks.

The committee will study the approaches taken by other international institutions, solicit views from various stakeholders, and share its findings and follow-up actions in the new academic year, which begins in August.

Professor Kong, who is former vice-provost of NUS and is part of the new committee, said in her e-mail to the SMU community: "SMU does not tolerate sexual misconduct in any form. Every complaint of sexual misconduct will be investigated in a fair and objective manner, while ensuring that the privacy and interests of the parties involved are treated with the appropriate level of sensitivity and balanced consideration."

She said the expectations for responsible and appropriate behaviour are "clearly communicated in the Codes of Conduct for faculty, staff and students".

SMU also provides counselling support, she added, either by counsellors at the Mrs Wong Kok Leong Student Wellness Centre at SMU or by external psychologists or psychiatrists.

Affected students will also get support in the rescheduling of classes or other arrangements to ensure they can continue with their studies in a conducive environment.

Prof Kong also said security measures are in place around the SMU campus, including CCTV cameras at building access points and in common areas, as well as regular campus patrols.

"All SMU buildings have 24/7 physical security presence, and access points of the buildings via side doors and turnstiles on level 1 of SMU buildings are also electronically locked at 2330 hours and at 0000 hours respectively," she added.

She said: "I urge you to immediately report all instances of sexual misconduct, which will be escalated to trained colleagues for investigation, in a way that ensures confidentiality and timeliness."