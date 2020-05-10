McDonald's resumes delivery, takeaway and drive-through services in S'pore; most outlets to open from 7am to 9pm

SINGAPORE - McDonald's will be resuming its delivery, takeaway and drive-through services from Monday (May 11), the fast food chain announced on a Facebook post on Sunday.

But it urged customers not to rush to its outlets.

McDonald's said most of its restaurants will be open from 7am to 9pm.

It will not be offering 24-hour service during the circuit breaker period. Its dessert kiosks and McCafe counters will also remain closed.

Some of its restaurants will have different opening hours and those located in parks, tourist attractions and some institutions will also remain closed.

"We hope you'll understand as this allows us to reduce the number of crew members in our restaurants and lets our more senior staff stay safely at home. Please be patient if it takes longer than usual for us to prepare your favourites," the Facebook post stated.

It urged customers to observe safety measures such as temperature taking, safe distancing and SafeEntry registration if they visit the outlets for takeaway services.

Customers can also place their orders via McDelivery, which will be contactless and only accept cashless payments, or GrabFood.

All McDonald's branches in Singapore were closed from 11am on April 19, after seven of its staff tested positive for Covid-19.