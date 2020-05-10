Preparing to resume business

A cautious rollback of the current circuit breaker to tackle the coronavirus outbreak from Tuesday will see more shops back in business.

All food outlets selling packaged snacks, cakes, confectionery and desserts, as well as home-based food businesses, retail laundry services and hairdressers, can reopen, subject to restrictions, said the authorities earlier this month.

For instance, workplaces allowed to carry on need to ensure employees maintain a safe physical distance between themselves to limit the spread of Covid-19.

But some face challenges in reopening after three weeks of closure. Home bakers are grappling with shortages of some ingredients and finding safe ways to do delivery pick-ups, while salons are looking at how to handle potential crowds.

The Sunday Times talks to barber shops, laundry services and bakeries to find out how they have been affected and how they are trying to comply with the restrictions when they reopen for business.