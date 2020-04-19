McDonald's Singapore suspends all restaurant operations including delivery and takeaway until May 4

SINGAPORE - All McDonald's branches in Singapore will be closed from 11am on Sunday (April 19) until May 4, after seven of its employees tested positive for Covid-19.

Announcing the move on Facebook Sunday morning, McDonald's said that all restaurant operations will be suspended, including its delivery and takeaway services.

"As a preventative action in the fight against Covid-19, we've been advised by the Ministry of Health to suspend all restaurant operations, including McDelivery and Drive-Thru, until May 4," said the post.

"We'll be closing all restaurants today, 19 April at 11am and will take our last Drive-Thru and Delivery orders at 8am and 10.30am, respectively."

The fast food giant with over 130 stores here had on Saturday suspended its walk-in takeaway service.

On its Facebook post on Sunday, McDonald's said that its decision to close all its stores was made to take care of its customers and its workers.

It said: "These are unprecedented times for all of us. With the safety of all our customers and employees as the top priority, we will do all we can to help Singapore flatten the curve.

"From all of us at McDonald's Singapore, we thank you for your continued support. We'll miss you and look forward to serving you again."

Singapore's ongoing circuit breaker period, now on till May 4, will see most workplaces being closed, schools transitioning to full home-based learning and most people staying at home to practise safe distancing in a bid to curb the spread of Covid-19.

It reported 942 new cases on Saturday, of which 893 were work permit holders living in foreign worker dormitories.

This brings the total number of cases here to 5,992.