Masks optional, but vaccination rule stays for F&B, nightlife and large events

SINGAPORE - While mask-wearing rules will be eased from Aug 29, vaccination-differentiated safe management measures (VDS) will remain for food and beverage (F&B) establishments, large events and nightlife venues.

This means that only fully-vaccinated individuals will be able to have meals in F&B establishments such as restaurants, coffee shops and hawker centres, attend events with more than 500 participants at any one time or dance in nightlife establishments.

From Aug 29, mask wearing will become optional in most indoor settings, except in healthcare facilities and public transport.

Speaking at a multi-ministry task force press conference on Wednesday (Aug 24), Deputy Prime Minister Lawrence Wong said that businesses no longer check for vaccination status in settings like large events and F&B because the responsibility is placed on the individual and random spot checks are conducted by the authorities.

"For now we are retaining this approach... there's no change to this because vaccinations are still the best way to protect ourselves against severe disease from Covid-19," said Mr Wong.

"But we are reviewing our vaccination policy to transit to a system where we keep our vaccinations up to date."

He added that while the current vaccination policy stipulates that an individual would need to get their first booster shot no later than 270 days after the primary series, the time period for the second booster has not yet been defined.

"For that matter, there may well be future boosters, so we need a more enduring system to define (and) to talk about vaccinations that are up to date, on an ongoing basis," said Mr Wong.

As for mask-wearing in crowded settings such as concerts, Mr Wong said that the decision would be up to the organiser or venue operator.

"Event organisers, venue operators may well decide on a case-by-case basis, depending on the settings (and) depending on the event, that they would still continue with mask as a requirement," he said.

The VDS measures will also be reviewed and updated, said the Ministry of Health (MOH) in a press release.

On the safe management measures (SMMs), the ministry said: "We have now retired most of them in community settings as we journey further towards a new normal of living with Covid-19.

"However, there may be new variants that emerge, and should there be the threat of a new wave or a dangerous new variant, we may need to reintroduce SMMs or step up measures quickly to keep our community safe."

