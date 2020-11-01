Muslims in Singapore have reacted very moderately to attacks in France: Masagos

SINGAPORE - Singapore is fortunate that its religious teachers guide Muslims here to understand the true principles of Islam - to bring love and compassion - in the way they practise the religion, said Minister for Muslim Affairs Masagos Zulkifli.

These principles apply in all facets of life, including reacting to whatever happens around them in Singapore and outside Singapore, he added on Sunday (Nov 1).

Mr Masagos was commenting on the recent attacks in France during an event to commemorate the birth month of the Prophet Muhammad held at Yusof Ishak Mosque in Woodlands on Sunday morning.

Two attacks in France last month have shaken the country, causing France to raise its security alert to its highest level last Thursday (Oct 29).

On Oct 16, a French middle school teacher Samuel Paty was beheaded in a suburb north of Paris by an 18-year-old man of Chechen origin who wanted to punish the teacher for showing his pupils cartoons of the Prophet Mohammad in a civics class on freedom of expression.

On Thursday (Oct 29), a Tunisian man shouting "Allahu Akbar" (God is Greatest) beheaded a woman and killed two others in a church in Nice before being shot and arrested by police.

Pointing to the incident in Paris, Mr Masagos: "We have reacted very moderately... led by our Mufti to teach us that as much as these things are happening around us, (we must) be measured in our response, be patient, be loving, have a lot of compassion, and understand that religion must come with all these values, and not react violently, even when people instigate it."

He added that in Singapore, Muslims are able to react rationally and give confidence to other communities that they respect one another.

Mr Masagos said Singapore Muslims can be an exemplary minority Muslim community that is respected by others if they show resilience and patience.

The authorities in Singapore have denounced the attacks in France.

A Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesman said of the attacks in Nice: "There can be no justification for such attacks against innocent civilians.

"Singapore has a zero-tolerance policy against all forms of violence and extremism."

The highest authority on Islam in Singapore, Mufti Nazirudin Mohd Nasir, also condemned the recent murders in the French cities of Paris and Nice on Friday.

"Once again, radical elements and extremists have committed heinous crimes on innocent individuals and in the most sacred of places," he said in a letter to leaders of Singapore's Christian community.

"Such attacks are not only an affront to the sacredness of the human soul, but also an assault on Islam, as they took place in the month where Muslims commemorate the birth of Prophet Muhammad by honouring him with good deeds and behaviour.

"These terrorists may have sought to exploit our love for the Prophet to gain sympathy, but their actions are a clear desecration of his teachings and have no place whatsoever in Islam or in any religion."