Worker killed during lift upgrading at Chai Chee block

A 28-year-old worker was killed after an HDB lift that was undergoing upgrading seemingly dropped from the fifth to the first floor.

The Bangladeshi worker was part of a team carrying out lift replacement works at Block 805 in Chai Chee Road on Monday evening, and had been moving debris from the fifth to the ground floor, said a Ministry of Manpower (MOM) spokesman.

The worker was found inside the lift on the ground floor with injuries. He was also unconscious.

MOM is investigating the incident and has stopped all lift upgrading works at the site. The upgrading works started on Jan 4 and the worker's employer is Tc Builder & Machinery.

According to Shin Min Daily, other workers on the site heard shouts and rushed over immediately, and found the victim.

Paramedics from the Singapore Civil Defence Force, which received a call for assistance at 6.53pm, pronounced him dead at the scene.

A resident named Mrs Lee told Shin Min Daily the lift maintenance works generated a lot of noise.

The 53-year-old, who is self-employed, said she heard a loud noise that sounded like a heavy object had fallen to the ground from a height.

But she did not expect that an accident had taken place.

Residents told Shin Min Daily that the block is about 27 years old, and this is the first time it is undergoing major upgrading works.

The police are investigating the unnatural death.