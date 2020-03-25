Man to be charged over illegally setting off fireworks in Jurong West during Deepavali

SINGAPORE - A 38-year-old man who illegally set off fireworks in Jurong West during Deepavali celebrations last year is expected to be charged in court on Thursday (March 26).

The police gave the update on Wednesday about the man, whose actions in Oct 27 last year led to his arrest two days later on Oct 29.

In videos circulating online then, fireworks are seen to be launched between two HDB blocks, reaching as high as the 12th storey. Other residents from a nearby block of flats watch from the corridor as sparks richochet off the walls of the building.

No injuries were reported but the police said then - and again on Thursday - that it is an offence to possess, sell, transport, send, deliver, distribute or import any dangerous fireworks.

Police said they have zero tolerance against acts that endanger the lives or safety of others as well as cause undue alarm to the public, and will not hesitate to take action against those who blatantly disregard the law.

If found guilty of discharging dangerous fireworks, the man can be jailed up to two years, fined between $2,000 and $10,000, or both.

The Government banned fireworks in 1972 following public safety concerns, although it has in recent years granted permission for firework displays at certain events with safety measures in place.

In March last year, cleaner Alagappan Singaram, 54, became the first person to be convicted under the Dangerous Fireworks Act.

He was fined $5,000 after admitting to setting off fireworks in Bukit Batok with his son in November 2018.