Man arrested for allegedly setting off illegal fireworks in Jurong West

SINGAPORE - A 38-year-old man has been arrested for his suspected involvement in setting off illegal fireworks in Jurong on Sunday night (Oct 27), during Deepavali celebrations.

Although no injuries were reported during the incident that happened in Jurong West Street 73, he could be jailed for up to two years, fined between $2,000 and $10,000, or both, the police said on Tuesday.

The police said they had received a report of the "dangerous fireworks" at 8pm on Sunday, and that they arrested the man on Tuesday after follow-up investigations.

In a 23-second video posted on Facebook on Monday, fireworks are seen to be launched between two Housing Board blocks, as residents in a nearby block of flats watch from the corridor.

The fireworks reach as high as the 12th storey of a nearby flat, even ricocheting off the walls of the building.

Another 15-second video posted on Facebook shows fireworks launched from an open space in front of some buildings, although it is not clear if this is of the same incident depicted in the other video.

In its statement, the police warned members of the public that it is an offence to possess, sell, transport, send, deliver, distribute or import any dangerous fireworks.

"The police have zero tolerance against acts that endanger the lives or safety of others as well as cause undue alarm to the public, and will not hesitate to take action against those who blatantly disregard the law," they said.

Netizens were divided in their opinion on the fireworks display, with some applauding the spontaneous pyrotechnics exhibition during the Deepavali weekend while others expressed concern at the potential fire hazards it could lead to.

The Government banned fireworks in 1972 following public safety concerns, although it has in recent years granted permission at certain events after appropriate safety measures have been adopted.

In March, cleaner Alagappan Singaram, 54, became the first person to be convicted under the Dangerous Fireworks Act.

He was fined $5,000 after admitting to setting off fireworks in Bukit Batok with his son in November last year.