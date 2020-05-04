Man arrested for attempted murder after stabbing NParks safe distancing enforcement officer

SINGAPORE - A 61-year-old man has been arrested for attempted murder after he stabbed a safe distancing enforcement officer from the National Parks Board (NParks) who was putting up SafeEntry signs along the Sungei Serangoon Park Connector.

The man, who did not have a mask on and was cutting plants illegally, had turned aggressive towards NParks officers who had approached him, and attacked one of them with a sharp instrument, the police said on Monday (May 4).

"The victim sustained serious injuries to his chest, arm and hand. He was conscious when conveyed to Changi General Hospital," said the police, who were alerted at 12.05pm on Monday.

The man fled the scene on his bicycle before police arrived, but he was arrested within 1½ hours of the incident.

The police said the man will also be investigated for possession of offensive weapons in public places and breach of safe distancing measures.

He will be remanded for further investigations and the police will seek a court order to send him for psychiatric assessment.

He is expected to be charged in court on Wednesday with attempted murder, which carries a jail term of up to 15 years, and a fine. If a person is hurt by such an act, the convicted offender faces life imprisonment and caning.

The police added: "This is an egregious act of violence inflicted on a public servant who was performing his duties. The man will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law."

