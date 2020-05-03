Jogging in park, taking MRT? Scan QR code

People who go jogging in parks or use the MRT are encouraged to scan in using QR codes at entrances to enable contact tracing.

QR codes will be used at places with transient populations who are on the move, instead of having mandatory SafeEntry checkpoints that are in place at selected venues such as malls and supermarkets.

The SafeEntry system logs the check-in and check-out of employees and visitors.

The Ministry of Health said it is tapping technology to speed up contact tracing so it can more effectively prevent the formation of new infection clusters and enable activities to resume safely.

Singaporeans are also encouraged to download the TraceTogether app, which uses Bluetooth data to establish close contact between two users.

Solutions are also being explored for groups like the elderly and the very young who do not have smartphones.

Janice Tai