Punggol residents to get four more train stations by 2031

With the new Cross Island Line extension, commuters can expect to save up to 25 minutes of travel time.
SINGAPORE - By 2031, Punggol residents will get four more train stations to directly connect them to the eastern part of Singapore, to places like Tampines and Pasir Ris.

The line is an extension of the Cross Island Line and will act as a shuttle service to supplement the buses that currently ply the route.

With the new extension, commuters can expect to save up to 25 minutes when they travel, for example, from Punggol Central to Pasir Ris, the Land Transport Authority said on Tuesday (March 10)

Construction of the underground Punggol, Riviera, Elias and Pasir Ris stations will begin in 2022, and the stations are expected to be opened by 2031.

Three of the four stations - Punggol, Riviera and Pasir Ris - will be interchange stations.

