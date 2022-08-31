Joseph Schooling admits to taking cannabis: A look back at his journey from kid to swim king

Colin Schooling couldn't have gone, it's not possible. He had too much life in him, too many things yet to say, too many golf shots still to hit, too many hugs left to give his son.

Colin, 73, always brought a smile to a room and his opinions to lunch. I had a deep affection for him because he possessed a great generosity of spirit and was a joy to debate with. He didn't hold back, would say his piece, disagree with your position and then pay your bill at Samy's.

He had a theory on everything, laughed loudly and had his own colourful dictionary of swearing. He was a man to hang out with. In this profession we meet parents all the time and he was easily one of my favourites. I never left a meeting without learning something. A race timing or a joke.

