Swimming: Schooling was done, and then he changed his mind about retiring

SINGAPORE - For a brief few hours this year, Joseph Schooling decided he was done with swimming and ready to hang up his swim trunks and goggles.

This was in the period after his meek showing at the Tokyo Olympics last August and his next race six months later at the Singapore National Age Group Championships (SNAG).

"I actually retired for a few hours on a given day before the SNAG," he revealed in an interview with The Straits Times on Saturday (April 23) afternoon.

Singapore's sole Olympic champion, who looked relaxed and trim in a white polo tee and navy shorts at the Tanah Merah Country Club, said that he made that decision not because he no longer had the motivation to compete, but "due to existential circumstances".

He had endured a difficult six months that would rock many off course.

After failing to retain his 100m fly gold in Tokyo, he suffered the loss of his father Colin, a figure pivotal to his success. Colin died in November aged 73, after a battle with liver cancer.

Still reeling, Schooling enlisted for national service (NS) two months later and the pool was no longer his main place of work for the first time in his life.

Some wrote him off from returning to the top level, given the difficulties juggling NS commitments and elite sport.

Maybe Schooling had his doubts too. Thankfully, his retirement was short-lived.

His reason for continuing is simple. He said: "I still have a lot of goals and things I want to prove to myself."

At the SNAG, he clocked 23.78sec in the 50m fly and 52.09sec in the 100m fly - over a second quicker than his time in Tokyo - to earn a spot at the May 11-23 SEA Games in Hanoi and Sept 10-25 Asian Games in Hangzhou.

Asked how he pulled off the improvement, he smiled and said: "Clear and concise goals, and a lot of discipline and time management."