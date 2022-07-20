Johor plays crucial role in maintaining close link between S'pore and Malaysia: PM Lee

SINGAPORE - As the key gateway between Singapore and Malaysia, Johor plays a crucial role in maintaining close cooperation and connectivity between the two countries, which was especially important during the Covid-19 pandemic, said Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong on Wednesday (July 20).

With Johor ruler Sultan Ibrahim Iskandar's support, Singapore kept supply chains open across land borders with Johor during the crisis, PM Lee said, adding that Singapore also worked with the Sultan Ibrahim Johor Foundation to donate vaccines and medical supplies.

"Singapore and Johor are close neighbours and partners, linked by generations of friendship and kinship," said PM Lee at an official lunch held at the Istana on Wednesday in honour of Sultan Ibrahim, who is on a three-day visit to Singapore.

On Wednesday, Sultan Ibrahim was conferred an honorary Doctor of Laws by the National University of Singapore (NUS) at the Istana in recognition of his contributions to strengthen ties between Singapore and Malaysia.

President Halimah Yacob presided over the ceremony to confer the honorary degree, which is NUS' highest form of recognition for outstanding individuals who have rendered distinguished service and had great impact on a local and global scale.

In a Facebook post on Wednesday, Madam Halimah wished Sultan Ibrahim a fruitful visit in Singapore and said she had a good discussion on areas where Singapore and Johor could work together, such as connectivity and food security.

“Singapore and Malaysia are close neighbours with deep ties between our peoples, particularly in Johor. The daily traffic flows across our land borders bears testament to this. There are many areas where Singapore and Johor can work together,” she said.

In a press statement, NUS president Tan Eng Chye said: "Under Sultan Ibrahim's leadership, the close friendship between Singapore and Johor, and Malaysia, has grown deeper and stronger. Sultan Ibrahim is a distinguished leader and respected monarch of many outstanding attributes − a seasoned soldier, a benevolent philanthropist, and above all, a caring ruler who has the welfare of his subjects at heart."

Past recipients of the NUS Honorary Doctor of Laws include Professor Tommy Koh, Madam Halimah, Emeritus Senior Minister Goh Chok Tong and the late Mr Lee Kuan Yew, Singapore's founding prime minister.

Sultan Ibrahim is accompanied on his trip to Singapore by Johor Queen Raja Zarith Sofiah, Crown Prince of Johor Tunku Ismail Ibrahim, his wife Che' Puan Besar Khaleeda, Johor Chief Minister Onn Hafiz Ghazi and other state officials.

During the visit, Sultan Ibrahim and his wife were also presented with a new orchid hybrid - the Dendrobium Ibrahim Zarith - named in their honour.