Johor Sultan in Singapore for three-day visit starting from July 20

SINGAPORE - Johor's ruler, Sultan Ibrahim Iskandar, will be in Singapore on Wednesday (July 20) for a three-day visit at the invitation of Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong.

He will be accompanied by Johor Queen Raja Zarith Sofiah, Crown Prince of Johor Tunku Ismail Ibrahim, his wife Che' Puan Besar Khaleeda, Johor Chief Minister Onn Hafiz Ghazi, and other state officials, said the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) on Tuesday.

In recognition of his contributions to strengthen ties between Singapore and Johor, Sultan Ibrahim will be conferred an honorary Doctor of Laws by the National University of Singapore (NUS) at the Istana on Wednesday.

There will also be a new orchid hybrid - the Dendrobium Ibrahim Zarith - named in honour of the ruler and his wife.

As part of the visit, President Halimah Yacob and her husband Mohamed Abdullah Alhabshee will host Sultan Ibrahim and his wife to tea.

Sultan Ibrahim will also meet PM Lee, who, together with his wife, Madam Ho Ching, will host the ruler and Johor Queen to lunch.

Sultan Ibrahim is also slated to meet Senior Minister and Coordinating Minister for National Security Teo Chee Hean and Emeritus Senior Minister Goh Chok Tong.

During his stay here, the ruler will also visit the site of the Johor Bahru - Singapore Rapid Transit System Link terminus in Woodlands North, as well as Sembawang Air Base and the ISEAS - Yusof Ishak Institute.