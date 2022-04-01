Independent agent appointed to certify Johor Baru - Singapore RTS Link safe to start in 2026

SINGAPORE - A consortium has been appointed to certify that the Johor Baru - Singapore Rapid Transit System (RTS) Link is safe to commence passenger operations in end-2026.

It comprises Systra SA, a multinational public transport engineering company based in France, engineering firm Miconsult Sdn Bhd from Malaysia and Bureau Veritas Singapore, which offers testing, inspection and certification services.

The consortium will act as the independent verification and validation (IV&V) agent for the project, the Ministry of Transport Malaysia and the Land Transport Authority in Singapore said in a joint statement on Friday (April 1).

"The IV&V agent must ensure that the RTS Link Project is carried out in compliance with the stipulated safety requirements and regulations.

"This includes assessing and certifying that the RTS Link is safe to commence passenger operations in end 2026," the transport authorities added, noting that the companies in the consortium have extensive experience in conducting such compliance work.

These include international railway projects such as the Sydney Metro North West Project and Jakarta LRT Project Phase 1.

The RTS Link is a four kilometre long rail shuttle service, with 2.7km of the route in Malaysia and the remaining 1.3km in Singapore.

It connects the Singapore terminus at Woodlands North station and the Malaysia terminus at Bukit Chagar station in Johor Baru.

"It will support a peak capacity of 10,000 passengers per hour in each direction.

"To facilitate a seamless travelling experience, the Customs, Immigration and Quarantine (CIQ) facilities will be conveniently co-located at Woodlands North and Bukit Chagar stations.

"Passengers will only be required to clear both Singapore and Malaysia immigration authorities once at the point of departure," said the transport authorities.

They added that the link will further improve connectivity between Singapore and Johor Baru and help ease congestion along the Causeway.

The RTS Link stations will be integrated with local transport networks in both Johor and Woodlands.

On arrival in Singapore, for example, passengers can continue their journey by transferring to the Thomson-East Coast Line.