NDR 2022: Singapore to attract and retain top talent with new initiatives

SINGAPORE - New initiatives to attract and retain top talent will be rolled out to secure Singapore's success in a post-Covid-19 world, Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said in his National Day Rally speech on Sunday (Aug 21).

"We want to make top talent everywhere sit up, pay attention, and think seriously about coming to Singapore," he said, adding that the Ministry of Manpower, Ministry of Trade and Industry and economic agencies will soon announce new measures to achieve this.

While Singapore already has schemes in place to draw top talent, such as in the technology industry, it still needs to do more, especially in sectors with good potential, PM Lee said.

Singapore must build a world-class talent pool because this is an age where talent makes all the difference to a nation's success, he said.

Singapore does its utmost to develop its own talent and help every citizen reach their fullest potential, he added, "but when it comes to top talent, we can never have enough".

Hence, "we need to focus on attracting and retaining top talent, in the same way we focus on attracting and retaining investments", PM Lee said.

Other countries are also making a special effort to court top international talent, such as Germany, as well as Britain, which recently introduced a special visa for graduates from top universities globally.

"In this global contest for talent, Singapore cannot afford to be creamed off or left behind," he said.

In fact, Singapore has a window of opportunity to draw the best talent now, with its track record of tackling Covid-19 helping it to stand out even more.

"Our trusted Singapore brand of quality, reliability and efficiency... gives us a competitive edge," PM Lee said.

"Those with special talents and skills are looking for places to move to, where they and their families feel safe and welcome, and where they can make an impact," he noted.

Meanwhile, "businesses want to invest in places where the talent is... where the politics and policies are stable, and where the system works", he said.

Singapore has been successful in attracting the interest of talented people and international firms.